Roundup: Interest rate debate / Louisiana Tech / Ronald Greene case 

Real estate pain: Top real estate and banking officials are calling on the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates as the industry suffers through surging housing costs and a “historic shortage” of available homes for sale. In a letter Monday addressed to the Fed Board of Governors and Chair Jerome Powell, the officials voiced their worries about the direction of monetary policy and the impact it is having on the beleaguered real estate market. Read the full story from CNBC.

Complicated application: The UL System Board of Supervisors suspended its rules at a special meeting Monday to invite system President Jim Henderson to interview for the top job at Louisiana Tech. Henderson’s candidacy for the Louisiana Tech job is unusual because both state law and the board’s own rules and bylaws ensure the system president is heavily involved in the selection of a university president, serving as the non-voting chair of every search committee. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

ICYMI: A state trooper facing the most severe charges in Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest was denied a request to be removed from the case. An attorney representing Master Trooper Kory York said Monday that a motion to quash the charges against him was denied by Judge Thomas Rogers. Read the full story WBRZ-TV.