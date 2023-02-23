Roundup: Insurance crisis / Humana / Break for borrowers

New policies: While most insurers have been reluctant to write new policies in south Louisiana over the past year, the Louisiana Department of Insurance expects several companies to start in the next few months following implementation of the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program. The department released new recommendations today for homeowners who need to find policies. Read them here.

Coverage changes: Health insurer Humana will stop providing employer-sponsored commercial coverage as it focuses on larger parts of its business such as Medicare Advantage. The insurer said Thursday it will leave the business over the next 18 to 24 months. Read more.

Mortgage fees: Fees associated with Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgages are set to see a major price cut. The FHA is set to reduce the annual mortgage insurance premium, from 0.85% to 0.55% for most new borrowers seeking a mortgage insured by the agency. The drop is expected to affect 850,000 borrowers this year and save homeowners $800 a year on average, according to the White House. USA Today has the full story.