Roundup: Inflation still rising  / Burn ban extended / Mortgage demand 

Consumer Price Index: A spike in gas prices pushed up inflation in August, yet most other costs rose at a more modest pace, evidence that price increases overall are still cooling. In a set of conflicting data released this morning, the Labor Department said the consumer price index rose 3.7% in August from a year ago, up from a 3.2% annual pace in July. Yet excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 4.3%, a step back from 4.7% in July and the smallest increase in nearly two years. That is still far from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. See the report.

Still too dry: Louisiana’s statewide burn ban has been extended for at least one more week as wildfires continue to burn and drought conditions worsen, Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain confirms. The ban has no exemptions except for outdoor cooking. Read the latest from USA Today Network.

Homebuying: Higher mortgage rates continue to take their toll on mortgage demand, especially for refinancing. Total mortgage application volume dropped 0.8% last week to compared to the previous week, and is now at its lowest level since 1996, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. CNBC has the full story.