Roundup: Inflation / School funding / College COVID policies

7.9% jump: Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year, the sharpest spike since 1982 and likely only a harbinger of even higher prices to come. The increase reported this morning by the Labor Department reflected the 12 months ending in February and didn’t include most of the oil and gas price increases that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Since then, average gas prices nationally have jumped about 62 cents a gallon to $4.32, according to AAA. Read the full story.

Pay raises: The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has approved school funding for the 2022-23 school year that includes raises for teachers and support staff proposed in Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive budget. The board voted Wednesday to maintain the current Minimum Foundation Program formula base amount of $4,015 per pupil, and to increase pay by $1,500 for teachers and $750 for support staff. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Warning: As Louisiana colleges roll back their COVID-19 safety policies and mask mandates, an epidemiologist warns that higher education institutions are heading back to pre-COVID-19 policies “far too quickly.” Dr. Susan Hassig, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, says that even though campuses are moving away from masks, online classes and mandatory testing, they need to be ready for the next COVID-19 surge. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.