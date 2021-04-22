Roundup: Industrial facilities / Mortgage rates / CATS  

Self-disclosure: A bill that would allow companies to disclose their problems at industrial facilities in exchange for confidentiality and reduced fines took a step closer toward becoming law today, despite opposition from several environmental groups. The bill advanced out of the Louisiana House Natural Resources and Environment Committee without opposition. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Falling: For the third week in a row, mortgage rates pulled back as Treasury yields continued to exert downward pressure. According to the latest data released by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average tumbled to 2.97%. It was 3.04% a week ago and 3.33% a year ago, The Washington Post reports. The 15-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.29% with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.35% a week ago and 2.86% a year ago. Read the full story.

Bus fares return: Officials with the Capital Area Transit System say bus drivers will resume collecting fares from passengers on Sunday, May 16. The bus system began waiving fares in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, WAFB-TV reports. The fare to ride a CATS bus is $1.75 per trip for most customers. CATS officials say they are still taking precautions to protect both drivers and riders from the coronavirus. Read the full story.