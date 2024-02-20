Roundup: Impending rate cuts / American Airlines fees / Former Baum’s Bakery 

June forecast: The U.S. Federal Reserve will cut the federal funds rate in June, according to a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters. Read more from Reuters.

Checked bags: American Airlines is raising the cost of checking bags and it is making other changes to push customers to buy tickets directly from the airline if they want to earn frequent-flyer points. The airline said Tuesday that checking a bag on a domestic flight will rise from $30 to $35 online and $40 if purchased at the airport. The fee for a second checked bag will rise from $40 to $45 both online and at the airport. Read more.

In shambles: The former Baum’s Bakery location on Florida Boulevard is in shambles after a truck drove through the front of the business overnight, WBRZ-TV reports. The building was home to the bakery for more than 60 years. Read more.