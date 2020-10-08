Roundup: IDEA Academy / CRISIS platform / Chase’s $30B plan 

Expansion: A $7.1 million permit for construction was granted earlier this week for Idea Public Schools to expand its Cortana campus, on Airway Drive behind the Home Depot on Airline Highway. A two-story, 36,000-square-foot addition will be added to the existing 73,000-square-foot school, according to the permit, providing additional classrooms, science classrooms and art rooms. Faulk and Meek General Contractors is the contractor for the project.

Political goals: CRISIS, the Baton Rouge area regional business-led coalition for transportation improvements, has released its platform for the 2020 East Baton Rouge Parish mayor’s race. Download the platform directly here. The platform identifies four main areas of longstanding emphasis for CRISIS: the EBR mayor-president as a regional transportation leader, an advocate for full funding and expeditious construction of the Interstate 10 widening, a uniter of regional leaders behind a new south bridge over the Mississippi River, and a strong director for the MovEBR program. See the announcement now.

Targeting racism: JPMorgan Chase said today it plans to extend billions in loans to Black and Latino homebuyers and small business owners in an expanded effort toward fixing what the bank calls “systemic racism” in the country’s economic system. The New York bank says it is committing $30 billion over the next five years toward programs that include earmarking more money for getting Black and Latino families into homeownership and providing additional financing to build affordable rental housing units. Read the full story.