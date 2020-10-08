Roundup: IBM spinoff / Consumer borrowing / LSU research 

Shifting focus: IBM plans to spin off its unit that manages clients’ information technology infrastructure, as the 109-year-old tech pioneer sharpens its focus on the faster-growing cloud-computing business and artificial intelligence, The Wall Street Journal reports. IBM said today the soon-to-be-named company already has relationships with 4,600 clients in 115 countries and operates in what it sees as a $500 billion market opportunity. The spinoff announcement comes a few months after the New York-based company said it was cutting an unspecified number of jobs in the first major workforce reduction under Chief Executive Arvind Krishna. Read the full story.

Spending less: U.S. consumers cut back on their borrowing in August, with credit card use dropping for a sixth straight month, reflecting caution amid the pandemic-triggered recession. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that total borrowing fell by $7.2 billion after a gain of $14.7 billion in July. It was the first decline since a $12 billion fall in May when pandemic-driven shutdowns ground the economy to a near standstill. Read the full report.

Tech solutions: LSU computer science assistant professor Chen Wang is working on a project to create a software-based solution for mobile devices that allows users to keep private information more secure, and keep others from seeing what is on their phone screen or tablet.. Wang plans to use new password protection and screen obscuring technology and he says he got the idea after noticing the way students turned over their phones when meeting with advisers to keep their screens private. Read the full announcement from LSU.