Roundup: I-12 traffic / Graduation requirements / Fed minutes 

Truck jackknifes: Eastbound traffic on Interstate 12 was blocked off early this afternoon by an 18-wheeler that jackknifed before coming to a stop in the middle of the interstate. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a fuel tank was damaged and leaked diesel onto the interstate. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

BESE vote: A new policy to allow students who failed state tests to graduate by other means appears headed to a legislative oversight hearing following approval by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education today. Read more about the vote from The Center Square.

Wall Street reacts: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned positive in today’s choppy session after the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed a cautious stance among policymakers due to uncertainty about the economic outlook. Read more from Reuters.