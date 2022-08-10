Roundup: I-12 back open / Business travel / Musk selling stock

Traffic update: The Department of Transportation and Development says Interstate 12 East before Livingston is back open after being shut down following a crash just before 12:30 p.m. today. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Rising costs: The cost of business travel, from hotels to airfare, is set to rise through 2023 as demand returns more than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to an industry report published today. As CNBC reports, business travel airfare is on track to rise nearly 50% this year over 2021, following two years of steep declines, according to a report from travel management company CWT and the Global Business Travel Association. Read more.

Tesla shares: Elon Musk sold almost $7 billion in Tesla Inc. stock in recent days, according to filings Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and indicated he wants cash on hand as his legal fight with Twitter heats up. According to the filings, the Tesla chief executive sold around 7.9 million shares between Friday and Tuesday— roughly $6.88 billion in total. Read the full story from MarketWatch.