Roundup: I-10 widening / Supreme Court ruling / Ebb and Flow festival 

Interstate project: The state has selected a contractor to handle the pre-construction phase of the Interstate 10 widening project between East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge. DOTD announced this morning that a notice of intent was issued to enter into a Construction Management at Risk contract with Huval & Associates Inc. The CMAR delivery process uses a design professional engaged by DOTD for professional pre-design or design services, or both. The widening project will expand I-10 from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to the I-10/12 split in East Baton Rouge Parish, WBRZ-TV reports.

Disgorgement: The Supreme Court today preserved an important tool used by securities regulators to recoup ill-gotten gains in fraud cases. By an 8-1 vote, the justices ruled that the Securities and Exchange Commission can seek to recover the money through a process called disgorgement. Last year, the SEC obtained $3.2 billion in repayment of profits from people who have been found to violate securities law. Read the full story.

Going virtual: The Virtual Ebb and Flow Festival kicks off this weekend on June 27. This year, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has collaborated with hundreds of visual artists, musicians, dancers, teaching artists, poets, and arts organizations statewide to create the online festival. For more information see the virtual festival website.