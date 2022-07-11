Roundup: I-10 widening / New sawmill / Twitter fallout 

Impact of roadwork: The Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations is hosting a meeting in the Main Library at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, to educate the public on the future impacts of MovEBR projects and the Interstate 10 widening. State and local officials will discuss the timing, scope, schedules, lane closures, and impacts of proposed infrastructure projects. Get more information.

Groundbreaking: Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will create nearly 500 new jobs in northwest Louisiana. Teal Jones Group, an international forestry products company based in Canada, announced last year it was considering Bossier Parish as the site of a southern yellow pine lumber plant. The company made its final investment decision official at a groundbreaking ceremony today.

Shares drop: Shares of Twitter slid more than 9% in the first day of trading after billionaire Elon Musk said he was abandoning his $44 billion bid for the company and the social media platform vowed to challenge Musk in court to uphold the agreement. Twitter is now preparing to sue Musk in Delaware where the company is incorporated. While the outcome is uncertain, both sides are preparing for a long court battle. Read the full story.