Roundup: I-10 widening / Beignet Baton Rouge / Sports betting spike  

Other options: A local group pushing the state to reconsider its plan to widen Interstate 10 from La. 415 to Essen Lane is holding a town hall-style meeting at the Main Library on Goodwood at 6 p.m. tonight to discuss alternative options that could reduce Baton Rouge-area traffic. The group, headed by architect Coleman Brown who chairs the infrastructure committee of the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge, says other options could alleviate traffic delays while saving the state money and drivers years of dealing with roadwork. Read about Brown’s efforts from a recent Daily Report.

Name change: Beignet Done That, a cafe on Coursey Boulevard near the Walmart Neighborhood Market, has changed its name to Beignet Baton Rouge, according to an announcement from owners Alyssa and Daryl Hobdy. Read more about the business from 225 magazine.

Football frenzy: The first full month of college football saw a spike in sports wagering revenue for Louisiana, bringing in almost $4 million in fees for the state. The accounting of September’s betting revenue came at Thursday’s meeting of the state Gaming Control Board, which regulates gambling in Louisiana. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.