Roundup: I-10 lane closures / Scams in Louisiana / Wall Street  

Traffic jam: Authorities this afternoon are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler, which is causing closures along Interstate 10 in both directions near the St. James and Ascension parishes line. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Lost money: Louisiana residents lost more than $43 million to online scams last year, almost double what was lost in 2020, USA Today Network reports. A report from Social Catfish, an online dating investigation service, using reports from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and the Federal Trade Commission, found nationally that victims lost $6.9 billion to online scams in 2021. Read the full story.

Rising stocks: Stocks rose on Wall Street in afternoon trading today and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. All the company sectors in the S&P 500 headed higher, with technology and financial stocks driving much of the rally. Read more.