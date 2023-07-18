Roundup: I-10 delays / College Drive project / Consumer spending  

Traffic: A car crash on Interstate 10 eastbound this morning on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge caused traffic to back up for miles. Both lanes were closed immediately following the crash, but the left lane has since reopened. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Open house: The city-parish and MovEBR Program Management Team will host a public open house to provide updates on the College Drive Corridor Enhancement Project at 5:30 p.m. at Westdale Heights Academic Magnet School. Get more information.

Modest increases: Retail sales nationally rose 0.2% from May to June, a bit smaller than what analysts were expecting. The gain followed a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported this morning. Read more.