Roundup: I-10 crash / Mardi Gras change / Wholesale prices 

Westbound slowdown: A crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the Mississippi River bridge caused headaches for morning commuters today. The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. just after the airport exit. As of 6:30 a.m., one of the two lanes that had been blocked for an hour had reopened, but backups remained past the College Drive exit. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Endymion route: The Krewe of Endymion this week announced a major route change for Mardi Gras 2023 and 2024. While the parade will return to the Mid City route, Endymion will not roll on St. Charles Avenue and pass Gallier Hall for the next two years, according to WAFB-TV. The change comes as Superdome renovations will force the super krewe of 3,200 members to move its Endymion Extravaganza to the Morial Convention Center for both 2023 and 2024. Read more.

Producer inflation: Prices at the wholesale level rose 8% in October from 12 months earlier, the fourth straight decline and the latest sign that inflation pressures in the U.S. are easing from painfully high levels. On a monthly basis, the government said this morning that its producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.2% from September to October. That was the same as in the previous month, which was revised down from an initial reading of 0.4%. Read more.