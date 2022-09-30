Roundup: Hurricane Ian / Consumer spending / Inflation gauge   

How to help: In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, a storm some are saying was a 500-year weather event, swaths of Florida have been devastated by the hurricane. Here are some ways you can help, compiled by WBRZ-TV.

Slight rise: Consumers spent a bit more in August than the previous month, a sign the economy is holding up even as inflation lifts prices for food, rent, and other essentials. Americans boosted their spending at stores and for services such as haircuts by 0.4% in August, after it fell 0.2% in July, the Commerce Department said Friday. The government’s report also showed that an inflation gauge closely monitored by the Federal Reserve rose 0.3% last month, faster than July. Read more.

Higher than expected: Inflation in August was stronger than expected despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to bring down prices, according to data this morning that the central bank follows closely. The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rose 0.6% for the month after being flat in July. That was faster than the 0.5% Dow Jones estimate and another indication that inflation is broadening. CNBC has the full story.