Roundup: Hurricane displacement / US House race / Twitter battle 

Housing solutions: Louisiana officials are working toward a more permanent system to shelter folks displaced by hurricanes, as about 10,000 remain in trailers and other temporary shelters heading into the 2022 storm season. Casey Tingle, director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, discussed ongoing issues heading into the hurricane season at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. Read the full story about the possible plans from The Center Square.

New challenger: Surprise Republican candidate Holden Hoggatt will challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins in Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District race, USA Today Network reports. The announcement came on the eve of the three-day qualifying period for the Nov. 8 election. Hoggatt, 42, is a Lafayette prosecutor who also operates his own legal practice and raises cattle. Read the full story.

Trial date: Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter’s lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge today set an October trial, citing the “cloud of uncertainty” over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it. Twitter had asked for an expedited trial in September, while Musk’s team called for waiting until early next year because of the complexity of the case. Read the full story.