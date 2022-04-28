Roundup: Housing development grants / Mortgage rates drop / Menthol ban 

Applications open: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today announced the East Baton Rouge Parish Office of Community Development is accepting applications for approximately $2 million in federal disaster recovery funding as part of the 2022 Baton Rouge Rebuilds Developer Program, a housing initiative aimed at assisting landlords and small developers with rehabilitation and reconstruction. Applicants will be eligible to apply for up to four units within designated areas of East Baton Rouge Parish. More information is available here.

Slight dip: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate edged down for the first time in two months following a swift ascent to levels that have not been seen in more than a decade. After seven weeks of increases, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage inched down to 5.1% from 5.11% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today. Last week’s average rate was the highest since April of 2010. One year ago the 30-year rate stood at 2.98%. See the report.

Plan released: The U.S. government today released its long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, citing the toll on Black smokers and young people. The Food and Drug Administration says eliminating menthol cigarettes could prevent between 300,000 and 650,000 smoking deaths over 40 years. Read more.