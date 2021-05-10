Roundup: Housing bill / Broadband survey / COVID-19 cases fall 

DOA: A bill that would have made it illegal in Louisiana to refuse to rent or sell housing to someone because of their sexual orientation or because they are transgender was killed in the Louisiana House Commerce Committee this morning when all seven Republicans on the committee opposed it. All four Democrats on the committee supported the bill sponsored by Rep. Aimee Freeman D-New Orleans, Louisiana Illuminator reports. Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, says landlords should be able to reject housing if they have a “different belief system” than potential renters. Read the full story.

Improving access: In an effort to improve broadband coverage in rural areas, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain is urging people to fill out a survey, which will be used to create a state broadband map. The map will be used to identify communities in need of grants and other resources to improve broadband access. See the survey.

Down 30%: The rate of average daily new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. fell to below 41,000 over the weekend, down 30% from two weeks ago and the lowest level since September, Johns Hopkins University data shows, CNBC reports. The country has reported an average of 2 million vaccinations per day over the past week, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, down 40% from its peak level. Read the full story.