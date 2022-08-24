Roundup: Homebuyer trends / Utility bills / Manners of the Heart 

First-time buyers: Mortgage demand continues to weaken, still right around a 22-year low, but there was a sign in the weekly numbers that first-time buyers may be slowly returning, CNBC reports. Demand for loans offering lower down payments, likely from first-time buyers, actually increased. Read the full story.

Behind on payments: More than 20 million households—about one in six American homes—are currently behind on their utility bills, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, as reported by Bloomberg. The NEADA says those households owe a combined $16 billion in unpaid utility bills, double the pre-pandemic total. The average balance owed has climbed 97% since 2019, to $792, according to the NEADA. Read the full story.

International honor: Baton Rouge-based Manners of the Heart has been chosen as the 2022 “Champion for Character: Parents & Families” by Character.org, an international corporation that provides global leadership, voice, and resources for developing character by partnering with families, schools, and organizations. Manners of the Heart provides educational curriculums for families and children.