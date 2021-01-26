Roundup: Home prices soar / Consumer confidence / Virus spread in schools

November jump: U.S. home prices jumped in November at the fastest pace in more than six years, fueled by demand for more living space as Americans stick closer to home during the pandemic. Home prices soared 9.1% in November compared with 12 months ago, according to today’s report on the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index. That is the largest increase since May 2014. See the report.

Index rebounds: U.S. consumer confidence rose in January as Americans became more optimistic about the future. The Conference Board reported today that its consumer confidence index increased to 89.3, a rebound from December when it dipped to 87.1. The increase was fueled by the board’s rising expectations index, which measures perceptions about the future path of incomes, business and labor market conditions. The present situation index weakened further, however, reflecting concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19. Read the full story.

CDC report: Health officials say evidence continues to mount that it’s generally safe to have in-person schooling, if U.S. schools require mask wearing and other precautions. The latest study looked at schools in rural Wisconsin and found cases linked to in-school transmission were very low, even while infections were common in the same communities. The Wisconsin study was published online today by a CDC journal, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Read the full story.