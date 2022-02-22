Roundup: Home prices / COVID cases / Air travel

Record growth: Home-price growth surged to a record in 2021, as low mortgage-interest rates prompted buyers to compete fiercely for a limited number of homes for sale. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 18.8% in the year that ended in December, unchanged from the prior month. The calendar-year increase was the highest since the index began in 1987. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Steady decline: Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S.—Louisiana included—an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country. Total confirmed cases across the country reported Saturday barely exceeded 100,000, a sharp downturn from around 800,850 on Jan. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Read the full story.

Holiday numbers: U.S. airports were the busiest since Thanksgiving over Presidents Day weekend, CNBC reports. The Transportation Security Administration screened nearly 8.4 million people from Friday through Monday, more than double the number from a year ago but down 7.5% from the 9 million people TSA screened in 2020, a month before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. Read more.