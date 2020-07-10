Roundup: Hollydays event / TikTok ban / Producer prices  

Moving online: Junior League of Baton Rouge today announced that its annual holiday market fundraiser, Hollydays, will move to a hybrid format, including a virtual market and limited in-person special events Oct. 9-18. Hollydays was recently voted by the Baton Rouge community as “Best Fundraiser” as part of 225 Magazine’s Best of 225 awards. The traditional Hollydays events are being reimagined, Junior League says, including the Preview Gala and Breakfast with Santa.

Amazon cracks down: Amazon has told employees to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned app, according to reports and posts by Twitter users who said they were Amazon employees. The notice said employees must delete the app by today to keep access to their Amazon email. Workers would still be allowed to use TikTok from an Amazon laptop browser. Read the full story.

Unexpected drop: U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in June as rising costs for energy goods were offset by weakness in services, pointing to subdued inflation that should allow the Federal Reserve to keep pumping money into the economy to arrest a downward spiral, Reuters reports. Still, deflation remains unlikely as the economy battles depressed demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report from the Labor Department today also showed underlying producer inflation ticked up last month. Read the full story.