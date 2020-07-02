Roundup: Holiday closings / Corporate diversity / Fireworks show 

Trash pickup: City-parish offices will be closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, according to an announcement from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office. However, government facilities that are polling places, including City Hall, will be open Friday-Saturday, July 3-4, for early voting for the July 11 election. Residential garbage (both in cart and out of cart woody waste/bulky items) and recycling will be collected as normal on Friday and on Saturday. Additionally, the landfill will be open normal business hours on Friday.

Heat is on: American companies are coming under increasing pressure from investors to publicly disclose information about diversity among employees in the wake of nationwide protests against racial discrimination, Reuters reports. U.S. firms with more than 100 employees already gather such data, along with gender information, for the federal government annually via a form known as the EEO-1. However, the data is confidential and companies are not required to publicly release it. Read the full story.

On TV: WBRZ-TV and the Manship family, the local owners of Channel 2, are providing a July Fourth celebration this year despite the health emergency. WBRZ-TV is planning a fireworks event that will allow everyone to enjoy the show without having to gather on the Mississippi River levee. The 9 p.m. broadcast, a partnership with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, will feature local musicians performing patriotic songs along with fireworks. The fireworks are not live. Get more information here.

