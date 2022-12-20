Roundup: HNTB office / Broadband at Southern / EV adoption 

Rivermark Centre: Infrastructure solutions firm HNTB has been granted permits for a $1.3 million interior renovation in an office space in Mike Wampold’s redeveloped II Rivermark Centre, formerly one of the Chase towers in downtown Baton Rouge, according to a report from Elifin Realty. HNTB currently has an office in Perkins Rowe.

$6.2M in funding: Southern University is set to receive roughly $6.2 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to expand broadband access and hire additional technology personnel on the college’s campus, according to an announcement from Sen. John Kennedy’s office.

Confidence wanes: Global automotive executives are less confident about the rate of adoption of electric vehicles than they were a year ago amid supply chain problems and rising economic concerns, according to a survey released this morning. Of the more than 900 automotive executives who took part in the annual global auto survey by international consulting and accounting firm KPMG, 76% are concerned that inflation and high interest rates will adversely affect their business next year. In just the U.S., the figure was 84%. Read the full story from CNBC.