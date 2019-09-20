Roundup: Highland Road closures / I-10 flooding near Texas / Mid City honors 

Detours: A portion of Highland Road will be closed each night as crews continue work on an I-10 overpass. DOTD says Highland will be closed at the I-10 overpass from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sept. 16 and ending Sept. 30. The closure will allow crews to install steel girders at the overpass, which has been under construction for months.

Flooding: Rain from Tropical Depression Imelda deluged parts of Texas and Louisiana on Thursday and Friday, prompting hundreds of water rescues, a hospital evacuation and road closures. I-10 remains closed in areas between Beaumont and Houston, which could slow westbound freight from Baton Rouge.

Awarded: Mid City Redevelopment Alliance announced it will honor volunteers and philanthropists John and Virginia Noland at the organization’s annual Legacy by Lights reception of October 24. The Nolands will receive the Rev. Mary E. Moody Award for Lifetime Achievement for their decades-long support of community development in Baton Rouge.