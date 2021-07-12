Roundup: Higher inflation / Rental car scams / Dr. John 

Here to stay: Americans should brace themselves for several years of higher inflation than they’ve seen in decades, according to economists who expect the robust post-pandemic economic recovery to fuel brisk price increases for a while. Economists surveyed this month by The Wall Street Journal raised their forecasts of how high inflation would go and for how long, compared with their previous expectations in April. The respondents now expect a widely followed measure of inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy components, to be up 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year before. They forecast the annual rise to recede to slightly less than 2.3% a year in 2022 and 2023. Read the full story.

Spurred by shortage: A rental car shortage is causing prices to skyrocket, and scammers have found a clever way to cash in. BBB Scam Tracker is receiving reports of con artists impersonating rental car company representatives. They claim to be able to get call recipients a deal on a rental, but end up tricking them into spending hundreds of dollars for a car that doesn’t exist. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Documentary: Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach today announced plans to create a documentary feature about the late New Orleans singer-piano player Dr. John. The project will tell a story about Dr. John’s intricate life along with his musical and cultural impact. Dr. John was known as the funky New Orleans “night-tripper” musician who blended several musical styles with a hoodoo-infused stage persona and gravelly bayou drawl. He was a six-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer who was a white man that found a home among Black New Orleans musicians. He died after a heart attack in 2019. Read more.