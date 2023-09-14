Roundup: Hedge funds / Mortgage rates / Return fraud 

Sounding alarm: Researchers at the Federal Reserve have issued warnings in recent weeks about possible disruptions in U.S. Treasuries due to the return of a popular hedge fund trading strategy that exacerbated a crash in the world’s biggest bond market in 2020. Read the full story from Reuters.

Up again: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate edged up this week, pushing higher the borrowing costs for prospective homebuyers already facing a housing market limited by a dearth of homes for sale and rising prices. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 7.18% from 7.12% last week, according to Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.02%. Read more.

Retail losses: Anti-fraud company Riskified polled 300 global companies and found that losses from policy abuses such as return fraud and coupon stacking are costing retailers $100 billion annually, CNBC reports. In one case, just 4,000 users created 137,000 fake accounts to take advantage of a discount code, resulting in $14 million in annual losses. Read the full story.