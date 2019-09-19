Roundup: Hazing Prevention Summit / Walmart hiring 140 in Hammond / Gonzales airport grants

Summit: The Louisiana Board of Regents is hosting a Hazing Prevention Summit tomorrow at the Capitol Hilton Hotel, where more than 100 college and university leaders will gather in advance of National Hazing Prevention Week, held Sept. 23-27. The parents of Max Gruver, the LSU student who died in 2017 will speak at the event, which will also highlight research and insight from hazing experts.

Job fair: Walmart today announced plans to hire roughly 140 workers to fulfill orders in its Hammond Distribution Center. The company says it will fill the positions to support its growing business, after reporting in August its 20th straight quarter of U.S. same-store sales growth and a 37% gain in U.S. e-commerce sales. The company is hiring thousands of employees across the U.S.

Airport updates: U.S. Rep. Garret Graves today announced that Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales will receive a $1.176 million federal grant to help pay for runway improvements at the facility. This announcement is in addition to the $22 million in federal funding for the Baton Rouge Regional airport that Graves announced earlier this summer.