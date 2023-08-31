Roundup: Gubernatorial debate / Kim Mulkey statue / Mortgage rates 

Landry’s out: Attorney General Jeff Landry, who has refused to attend several election events with other candidates this summer, formally announced today he won’t participate in the first debate of the governor’s race next week. The debate set for Thursday, Sept. 7, is co-hosted by WWL-TV, The Times-Picayune, the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, the Urban League of Louisiana and several other television stations around the state. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech announced Wednesday that a statue of LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey will be unveiled on Sept. 20 at A.L. Williams Champions Plaza outside Joe Aillet Stadium on the university’s campus. Read more about the statue and event from USA Today Network.

Modest slip: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate slipped after climbing for five consecutive weeks to a more than 20-year high. That’s a modest relief for would-be homebuyers challenged by rising home prices and a thin inventory of homes on the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said today that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan fell to 7.18% from 7.23% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.66%. Read more.