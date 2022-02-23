Roundup: Gov. Edwards / Government Street / Franciscan High School 

Coastal concerns: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Delaware this morning to testify at a U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee field hearing. Edwards will join Delaware Gov. John Carney along with several others to “discuss work on the state level to restore Louisiana’s coastline in the face of multiple hurricanes and the ongoing climate crisis.” WAFB-TV has the full story.

Medians: Months after completion, drivers are still getting used to the new Government Street layout, and have continuously damaged the new medians that were installed as part of the massive renovation project for the road, WBRZ-TV reports. Department of Transportation and Development spokesperson Rodney Mallett says distracted drivers as well as those still unfamiliar with the more narrow roadway are to blame for the constant upkeep. Read the full story.

Name change: Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School is changing its name to Franciscan High School, effective July 1. The school’s board of directors and its religious sponsors, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, have chosen not to renew its membership with the Cristo Rey Network of schools. Franciscan High School will continue to provide its work study program that prepares students for careers.