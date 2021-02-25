Roundup: Gig worker regulations / Mortgage rates / Amedisys earnings

Contractor classification: A task force considering possible changes to how Louisiana handles the misclassification of employees as independent contractors agreed Wednesday to ask legislative leaders for a one-month extension, The Center Square reports. Its report to the Louisiana Legislature is due March 1. The group is asking to push the deadline to April 2. Some lawmakers and stakeholders say unscrupulous companies use misclassification to duck taxes that pay for unemployment benefits, which allows them to outbid companies that follow the law and forces those companies to take on more of the tax burden. Business advocates, who pushed to kill an effort to get tougher on the practice last year, want to avoid punishing companies that make honest mistakes and don’t want to stifle the “gig economy.” Read the full story.

On the rise: The days of mortgage rates below 3% are fast coming to a close. According to the latest data released today by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 2.97%. It was 2.81% a week ago and 3.45% a year ago, The Washington Post reports. “Honestly, mortgage rates were artificially low, under 3 percent, because COVID-19 isn’t a normal economic event,” says Logan Mohtashami, a housing analyst at HousingWire. Read the full story.

Q4: Amedisys Inc. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $45.2 million. The Baton Rouge-based company says it had net income of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.49 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share. See the report.