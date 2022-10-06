Roundup: Genesis 360 / Federal Reserve / Mortgage rates  

Contract: Baton Rouge-based Genesis 360 today announced it has been selected by the Army Corps of Engineers to complete $4.7 million of work sifting and hauling sand in and around Grand Isle. Genesis 360 was named Business Report’s 2022 Company of the Year.

More rate hikes to come: More interest rate increases will be necessary to wrestle inflation under control, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said Thursday, echoing several tough speeches by other central bank officials this week. While real-time, private-sector data is showing signs that inflation could cool in the coming months, the Fed should only slow rate hikes when inflation actually falls, she says. Read more.

Ticking down: Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates ticked down modestly this week after six straight weeks of gains pushed rates to heights not seen in more than a decade, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession in 2008. Read the full story.