Roundup: GDP growth / Seafood labeling enforcement / Netflix DVDs 

Economic performance: The U.S. economy grew at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, extending its sturdy performance in the face of higher interest rates, the government said Thursday, leaving its previous estimate unchanged. The second-quarter expansion of the nation’s gross domestic product marked a modest deceleration from the economy’s 2.2% annual growth from January through March. Read more.

Fisheries’ struggle: Louisiana’s failure to enforce its own seafood labeling laws has prompted one state lawmaker to revive a long-dormant panel. It met Wednesday for the first time in 13 years to address a struggling domestic fishery and the increasing health threats from imported foreign catch. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

End of an era: The curtain is finally coming down on Netflix’s once-iconic DVD-by-mail service, a quarter century after two Silicon Valley entrepreneurs came up with a concept that obliterated Blockbuster video stores while providing a springboard into video streaming that has transformed entertainment. The DVD service that has been steadily shrinking in the shadow of Netflix’s video streaming service will shut down after its five remaining distribution centers in California, Texas, Georgia and New Jersey mail out their final discs Friday. Read the full story.