Roundup: Gasoline prices / Recession fears / Poultry lawsuit  

Dropping: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gasoline was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge at $3.90 per gallon.

Hiring still strong: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the U.S. economy is slowing but pointed to healthy hiring as proof that it is not yet in recession. Yellen spoke on NBC’s Meet the Press just before a slew of economic reports will be released this week that will shed light on an economy currently besieged by rampant inflation and threatened by higher interest rates. The data will cover sales of new homes, consumer confidence, incomes, spending, inflation, and overall output. Read the full story.

Settlement proposed: The Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit against some of the largest poultry producers in the U.S. along with a proposed settlement seeking to end what it claims have been long-standing deceptive and abusive practices for workers. The suit is being filed in federal court in Maryland naming Cargill, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms, along with a data consulting company known as Weber, Meng, Sahl and Co. Read the full story.