Roundup: Gasoline prices / Louisiana roads / Warehouse merger 

Jump: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies. The average price at the pump is $1.97 higher than it was one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, at $4.43 per gallon.

Dangerous: In a recent study Louisiana was ranked as the seventh worst state for dangerous roads, USA Today Network reports. The ranking is calculated by fatality rate per 100,000 people, the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, the fatality rate per 100,000 licensed drivers and road danger rating. The data to create this ranking was collected by the Federal Highway Administration. Read the full story.

Major deal: Warehouse giant Prologis, a major Amazon landlord, said this morning that it will acquire smaller rival Duke Realty in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion, including debt, providing a vote of confidence for the red-hot industrial real estate sector. The announcement comes after Duke Realty in May rejected a nearly $24 billion buyout offer from Prologis, calling it insufficient. Read the full story from CNBC.