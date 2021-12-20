Roundup: Gasoline prices / IRS mileage increase / Baton Rouge housing 

Fueling up: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped by 6 cents over the past two weeks to $3.41 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices have been falling for a month due to lower crude oil costs. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.83 per gallon. Read the full story.

Jan. 1 change: The Internal Revenue Service has issued new standard mileage rates for operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes in 2022. The new IRS mileage rates, which include 58.5 cents per mile for business purposes, apply to travel starting on Jan. 1, Forbes reports. The rates increased because of changes in fuel prices, fuel economy and insurance costs. Read more.

Home supply drops: Baton Rouge had one of the largest year-over-year declines in active housing supply in November, with supply dropping by 51%, according to a Redfin report. Salt Lake City and Sacramento, California, came close to Baton Rouge with 50% and 48% drops, respectively. Nationwide, seasonally adjusted active listings—the count of all homes that were for sale at any time during the month—hit an all-time low in November, falling 18% year over year. See the report.