Roundup: Gasoline prices / Finance concerns / Railroad bottleneck 

Falling: The price of gasoline in the U.S. has fallen for 24 consecutive days after hitting a record high last month, according to The Wall Street Journal. But analysts say prices may rise again if demand from drivers increases and supplies are constrained. The average cost of a gallon of unleaded gas was $4.72 on Friday. That is down about 6% since prices hit their highest point, $5.02, on June 14. Read the full story.

Shifting priorities: Concerns about personal finances have surged while COVID-19 has evaporated as a top issue for Americans, a new Associated Press poll shows, marking an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. Americans increasingly call their personal finances a major issue: 44% mention it, up from 24% in December and 12% the year before. Read the full story.

Worsening: Rail congestion for Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary BNSF and Union Pacific, the railroads servicing West Coast ports, is getting worse and slowing down container processing at the nation’s largest port complex, CNBC reports. With containers now delayed by more than a week in Los Angeles, shipping activity is surging at East Coast ports. Read the full story.