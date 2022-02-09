Roundup: Gary Chambers / Justice system funding / Postal service reform  

Provocative ad: Baton Rouge activist-turned-U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers released a second provocative campaign advertisement this morning in which he burns a Confederate flag in a statement against the gerrymandering of political districts. Read more about his campaign from USA Today Network.

Who foots the bill? A report from the Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding reiterated its mission to shift funding from defendants to taxpayers, though the panel made no specific proposals to make it happen. The report outlined the 25-member commission’s actions over the past year in studying how the state’s various courts fund operations, from the financial obligations of defendants to criminal fines, fees and court costs, and how all levels of the state justice system can reduce reliance on self-generated revenue. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Breakthrough: The House on Tuesday advanced a major financial overhaul of the ailing U.S. Postal Service, relieving it of tens of billions of dollars in liabilities that agency leaders say prevent it from modernizing and providing efficient service, according to The Washington Post. The bill, which passed 342 to 92, marks a major breakthrough for the mail agency. Read the full story.