Roundup: Forum 225 event / Etheredge Industrial Services / SAVE Jobs Act 

Webcasts: Forum 225 today announced registration is open to the public for a free, virtual three-part series on educating the community on racism in the region, set for July 1, July 8, and July 15. Registration is available at forum225.org. The three topics covered will be The History of Institutional Racism in Baton Rouge and Louisiana, with speakers Jhacova Williams and Chris Tyson; The History and Impact of Protest in Baton Rouge and Louisiana, with Lori Latrice Martin; and Dismantling Systems of Racism in Baton Rouge, with Myra Richardson, Rev. Alexis Anderson, and panel moderator Maxine Crump. More panelists will be announced at a later date. Event registration is available at forum225.org. Each event will take place virtually, 5:30 -7 p.m., on its respective date.

New facility: Gov. John Bel Edwards and Etheredge Industrial Services CEO Mike Etheredge today announced the Shreveport-based company is creating a new machine maintenance, repair and overhaul facility near Lake Charles. The company is making a $433,000 capital investment, transferring two jobs from its Texas location, and creating three new direct jobs in Calcasieu Parish. Through the expansion, Etheredge Industrial Services will retain 65 existing jobs, most of them at the company’s original location in Shreveport, and the new direct jobs will average more than $47,600 annually, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development began discussing a potential expansion to Calcasieu Parish with Etheredge Industrial Services in May 2019. To secure the project, the state of Louisiana is providing participation in the Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

Industry support: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is the co-sponsor of a bill introduced today by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to provide relief to America’s energy industry during the coronavirus pandemic. The SAVE Jobs Act aims to promote liquidity and flexibility for domestic energy companies so that they may maintain their workforce through the pandemic’s economic downturn. Read the full announcement.