Roundup: Formosa Plastics / Community garden / Gun sales 

Lawsuit: Opponents of Taiwan-based Formosa Plastics’ plans for a $9.4 billion plastics complex asked a federal judge today to stop work at the site in St. James Parish. Planned construction would irreparably harm the community and environment by destroying wetlands, according to the 55-page request. Groups represented by the Center for Biological Diversity made the request to the federal judge overseeing a lawsuit filed in January against the Army Corps of Engineers for approving wetlands permits for the project. U.S. District Judge Randall D. Moss is likely to rule on the motion within weeks. Read the full story.

Fruits and vegetables: Capitol City Produce’s Vince Ferachi Community Garden today announced plans to expand to one acre after seeing positive results since its launch in 2019. This spring, the Vince Ferachi Community Garden expanded from one-quarter of an acre to a half-acre and harvested over 600 pounds of produce.

Sales surge: Americans are buying guns in record numbers, according to buyers, store owners and gun experts. The Wall Street Journal reports that gun sales began rising to unusual highs in March, as coronavirus cases began surging in the U.S. and government-ordered lockdowns led to the highest unemployment levels since the Great Depression. The Federal Bureau of Investigation processed 7.8 million background checks for gun purchases from March to June, according to National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearms industry trade group. In June, background checks for firearms were up 136%, compared to a year earlier. Read the full story.