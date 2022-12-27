Roundup: Flight delays / Hockey sellout / Holiday sales  

Up in the air: Winter weather across the country continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports, WAFB-TV reports. While no flights have been canceled at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, departures to Dallas, Charlotte and Atlanta were delayed. Meanwhile, as many as 91 flight cancellations and nine delays were reported at Louis Armstrong International Airport in the New Orleans area. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Bar down: Tickets for the last of the three hockey games set for downtown Baton Rouge are sold out. The Jan. 2 matchup between the Mississippi Sea Wolves and the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena is part of a series that organizers will use to gauge interest in a permanent, locally based team. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Numbers rise: Holiday sales rose this year as American spending remained resilient during the critical shopping season despite surging prices on everything from food to rent, according to one measure. Sales rose 7.6%, a slower pace than the 8.5% increase from a year earlier when shoppers began spending the money they had saved during the early part of the pandemic, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks various types of payments including cash and debit cards. Read more.