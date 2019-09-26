Roundup: Fisheries disaster / Belle Chasse water / US economic growth 

Disaster declaration: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has declared fishing disasters for seven states on three coasts, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia and South Carolina. Ross’ action makes people and businesses eligible for NOAA fisheries disaster assistance. Congress has appropriated $165 million for such help for fiscal 2019. The Commerce Department decides allocations to eligible fisheries. Read the full story.

Granted: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross yesterday announced that the Belle Chasse Water Treatment Plant will receive a $4 million grant from the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The grant will fund the construction of a new raw water intake pump station and is expected to help create 625 jobs and retain 6,000 jobs.

Growth: The U.S. economy grew at a modest 2% annual rate in the second quarter, a pace sharply lower than the 3%-plus growth rates seen over the past year. Many analysts believe growth will slow further in coming quarters as global weakness and rising trade tensions exert a toll. The April-June increase in the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, slipped from a brisk 3.1% gain in the first quarter, the Commerce Department reported this morning. Read the full report.