Roundup: Financial literacy / Payroll growth / Mortgage application

Free event: WRKF Baton Rouge Public Radio will present a free financial literacy event for the community on Nov. 12. Money Moves Baton Rouge will provide information about developing financial skills so that residents and their families can meet their current, future and emergency needs. The half-day conference will be at Baton Rouge Community College’s Magnolia Theatre and Performing Arts Pavilion. Registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details are at moneymovesBR.org.

Holding strong: Private payroll growth held strong in October, CNBC reports, while worker pay rose as well, according to a report this morning from payroll processing firm ADP. Companies added 239,000 positions for the month, ahead of the Dow Jones estimate of 195,000. Wages increased 7.7% on an annual basis, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous month.

Little change: Mortgage application volume barely moved last week, falling 0.5% compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index and reported by CNBC. Rates, meanwhile, dropped back a little bit last week, but they’re still near a 22-year high. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased to 7.06% from 7.16%.