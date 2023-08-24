Roundup: FEMA fire aid / Rising mortgage rates / T-Mobil layoffs  

Wildfire grants: FEMA has approved Louisiana’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant declaration to help with wildfire fighting efforts for the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish. The request was approved due to the threat to lives, homes, property, and critical facilities and infrastructure near Merryville and the surrounding areas, according to an announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Still climbing: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed further above 7% this week to its highest level since 2001, another blow to prospective homebuyers grappling with rising home prices and a stubbornly low supply of properties on the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said today the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan jumped to 7.23% from 7.09% last week. A year ago, the rate averaged 5.55%. Read more.

Cutting jobs: Wireless carrier T-Mobile said this morning it plans to cut 5,000 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce. In email to employees shared in a regulatory filing, CEO Michael Sievert said the layoffs would come over the next five weeks and impact T-Mobile workers across the country—particularly those working in corporate and back-office roles, as well as some technology positions. Retail and customer service teams will not be part of the cuts. Read the full story.