Roundup: FEMA expands Barry aid / Agriculture awards / Christo Rey grant award

Expanded: FEMA has added five more parishes impacted by Hurricane Barry to Louisiana’s major disaster declaration. Lafayette, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard and St. Martin Parishes are now eligible for federal help with debris removal and future protective measures.

Nominate: The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction is now accepting nominations for its annual induction ceremony, which will be held March 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge. Hall of Distinction recognizes individuals who have had a profound effect on Louisiana agriculture or agricultural enterprises. The nomination form can be obtained online or through any parish LSU AgCenter extension office before Nov. 22.

Enrollment boost: Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School, the new school which focuses on work-study programs, today announced it has received three grant awards totaling more than $100,000 for the 2019-2020 school year from the Cristo Rey Network. The grants will focus on retaining students and increasing enrollment. Cristo Rey Baton Rouge began the 2019-2020 school year with 174 students in grades 9-12. In May, the Class of 2020 will be the first graduating class.