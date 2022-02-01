Roundup: FedEx delays / US traffic deaths / COVID vaccine 

Staffing shortages: FedEx today announced it is pausing some freight services due to staffing shortages caused by the omicron variant, Axios reports. The company has suspended economy domestic FedEx express freight, which includes two-day and three-day shipping services, but has resumed international economy freight pickup services, which had previously been paused. Read the full story.

Numbers surge: The estimated number of U.S. traffic deaths surged in the first nine months of 2021 to 31,720, the government reported this morning, keeping up a record pace of increased dangerous driving during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of deaths from January to September 2021 was 12% higher than the same period in 2020. That represents the highest percentage increase over a nine-month period since the Transportation Department began recording fatal crash data in 1975. Read more.

Children’s doses: U.S. regulators are urging drugmaker Pfizer to apply for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old while awaiting data on a three-dose course, aiming to clear the way for the shots as soon as late February. Early Pfizer data has shown the vaccine—which is administered to younger kids at one-tenth the strength of the adult shot—is safe and produces an immune response. Read more.