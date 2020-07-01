Roundup: Federal Reserve / Fireworks sales / US manufacturing  

Recession: Federal Reserve officials last month expressed concerns about the severity of the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, saying the drop in economic activity in the spring would likely be the steepest in the post-World War II period. The minutes of the June 9-10 discussions, which were made public today, show officials grappling with economic disruptions that had already occurred and noting the crisis was “not falling equally on all Americans.” Read the full story.

Huge jump: Firework sellers say they are seeing huge gains in firework sales, with some seeing jumps of 200% to 300% in sales, and even more expected in the days leading up to July Fourth, according to Julie Heckman, president of the American Pyrotechnics Association, CNBC reports. Before the virus began impacting the economy, fireworks sellers were preparing for high sales already, as the holiday this year falls on a Saturday. The rise in sales is likely due to the fact that because of the virus, entertainment has largely moved from going out to a movie or concert, for example, to the home and backyard. Read the full story.

On the upswing: U.S. manufacturing rebounded in June as major parts of the country opened back up, ending three months of contraction in the sector caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said today that its manufacturing index rose to 52.6 last month after registering 43.1 in May and 41.5 in April. Any reading below 50 signals that U.S. manufacturers are contracting. Read the full story.