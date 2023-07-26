Roundup: Fed rate hike / Cybersecurity regulations / EV chargers 

One more time: The Federal Reserve today raised its key interest rate for the 11th time in 17 months, a streak of hikes that are intended to curb inflation but that also carry the risk of going too far and triggering a recession. The move lifted the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate from roughly 5.1% to 5.3%—its highest level since 2001. Read more.

SEC rule change: The Securities and Exchange Commission adopted rules today to require public companies to disclose within four days all cybersecurity breaches that could affect their bottom lines. Delays will be permitted if immediate disclosure poses serious national security or public safety risks. Read more.

Joint investment: A group of major automakers is planning a joint investment to build thousands of electric vehicle chargers in the U.S., in a bid to ease a shortage of charging spots that deters many consumers from choosing EVs. Read more about the project from The Wall Street Journal.